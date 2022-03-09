The overarching theme around programming at the Steele County Historical Society this year is centered around music, in conjunction with the Steele County Makes Music exhibit at the history center. Accordion to SCHS Executive Director Kellen Hinrichsen, you won’t be able to keep a polka face at this month's concert event.
Hinrichsen said the Historical Society plans to host a number of concerts throughout the year, all performed by local bands and musicians from within Steele County.
“The Steele County Makes Music exhibit takes up a large portion of the hall, and we wanted to make sure the programming we did for the year would tie in with music in some way,” Hinrichsen said.
The first in the concert series will be the Dan Stursa Band. They are no stranger to performing at various events in Steele County, and will be filling the History Center with the sounds of polka Saturday, March 19.
“Polka is an interesting genre, and the goal is to bring a variety of music to the History Center for this concert series throughout the year,” Hinrichsen said. “After having the Dan Stursa Band recommended, we thought that would be a great way to kick off the series, because polka has great ties to the community, but also to who we are as a History Center.”
Polka has had a long standing history in Steele County, according to Hinrichsen. The style originated in the Czech Republic and central Europe, and as German and Czech immigrants relocated to the Midwest, the style took hold and became wildly popular in southern Minnesota in the 1940s.
The genre of music is known for its distinctive sound with an accordion, which acts as the foundation of the music. Polka bands also include fiddles, clarinets, trombones, tubas and a percussion section — depending on the region. The music is always played with an upbeat sound in 2-4 time, which is why it is uniquely recognizable. Polka music is also known for the style of dancing that goes along with it. Generally the dance combines three steps and a hop. According to the International Polka Association, many believe that the word “polka” is derived from the Czech word for “half step.”
Dan Stursa has been playing polka in the area for nearly five decades, and has taken the stage during the Steele County Free Fair each year since 1975. The band is one of the longest standing old-fashioned bands still playing in Steele County. Stursa became interested in playing concertina while still attending high school, garnering inspiration from artists such as George Meixner and Luverne Wanous.
"I could see how much fun they were having and I wanted to experience the same thing," Stursa told the People's Press in 2015.
He took a years worth of music lessons from Ambrose Kodet in New Ulm, which has been referred to as the "Polka capital of the nation" following the local radio station broadcasting Polka music throughout southern Minnesota in 1949.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m on Saturday, March 19. Tickets are available to the general public for $10 and $5 for SCHS members. Concert goers will also be able to view the Steele County Makes Music exhibit prior to and during the show. Refreshments will also be available. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance by contacting the History Center at 507-451-1420.