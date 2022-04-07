A spring fling area families can enjoy together is the Okee Dokee Brothers concert, scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at the Worthington Middle School auditorium.
“In my opinion, the Okee Dokee Brothers is a group kids love but parents also find enjoyable,” said Michelle Flannery. “Their music is catchy, and they use it as a platform to bring people together and spread joy.” Flannery, a committee member with Northfield Youth Choirs (for which the concert is serving as a benefit), isn’t the only one to heartily endorse the Okee Dokee Brothers.
Led by musicians Joe Mailender and Justin Lansing, the group has won several Grammy Awards and is hailed as five-time Parents’ Choice award winners, among other kudos to their credit. Some years ago, the Okee Dokee Brothers were more regionally based and they performed shows in the greater Northfield/Faribault area. But Flannery said they haven’t visited the Cannon River valley for at least six years, during which time their star has risen considerably. A whole new generation of kids and families is ripe to rediscover their musical treasures.
“They’ve made a nice name for themselves so we’re delighted to give families here access to them once again,” said Flannery. “Usually they sell out their shows in the Twin Cities area—and this is a pretty average-sized venue for them.” Mailendar and Lansing bill themselves as singers of family-appropriate American folk music with a goal of inspiring children, parents and grandparents to get outside, explore nature and be creative. Their repertoire brims with tunes like “Campin’,”
"The Bullfrog Opera” and “Can You Canoe?” “A big component of their messaging is getting out into nature, exploring and having adventures,” said Flannery. “They’re passionate about the environment and also weave in really positive messages—messages we all really need due to the pandemic—about being yourself and ‘this is what you can do to find joy.’”
Flannery knows well the importance of emphasizing such messages; she’s a licensed school psychologist, practicing at area charter schools, and the parent of three children ranging from 9 to 14. All of her kids are in one of the six Northfield Youth Choirs—and so is her husband Sean, who sings tenor with the adult NYC Chorale. “I don’t work with any group of kids that hasn’t been impacted by the pandemic,” said Flannery, “and it looks a little different for each age level.”
For instance, Flannery observes many lower elementary students being about a year behind in terms of behavior regulation and social development, while high school-aged students are facing “major decision fatigue” and frustration with constantly changing Covid regulations. “It’s like we all went home for awhile, came back together and people are now trying to normalize things that still feel kind of hard,” said Flannery. “Kids especially had to sit back and accept all the things that were happening, so the lyrics you hear at an Okee Dokee Brothers concert are great and super applicable at this time.”
Soothing the raging beasts of change with the musical balm that flows from the Okee Dokee Brothers might be just the ticket, Flannery figures—and she’s not alone in that opinion. Michelle Bendett, choir instructor at Northfield Middle School and an NYC co-artistic director along with Nicole Thietje, sees music—both engaging in it and absorbing it—as vital. “Music is absolutely essential to the healthy development of our children,” said Bendett, mentioning that NYC offers summer camps for kids ages 5 through 11. “The benefits to their minds, bodies and spirits are numerous and invaluable.”
To that end, NYC isn’t just bringing the Okee Dokee Brothers to town; they’re also pleased that two groups from among their 100+ singers—the first- and second-grade NYC Junior Singers, directed by Leigh Ann Garner, and the third- through fifth-grade Treble choir, directed by Thietje—will share the stage on three numbers with the Okee Dokee Brothers themselves. “We are so grateful the Okee Dokee Brothers invited us to sing these fabulous songs with them,” said Thietje, “and our singers have been practicing. They’re very excited for this opportunity.”
In addition to appreciating sponsorship from Schieck Orthodontics, Community Resource Bank and Johnson-Reiland Builders & Remodelers, the NYC committee applauds the school district forph assistance in scheduling the NMS venue. “The NMS auditorium has everything the band needs for the show,” said Flannery. Flannery, Thietje and Bendett are eager to have the community experience the musical gifts and inspiring messages the Okee Dokee Brothers are bound to deliver, while also benefiting a local music organization like NYC.
“NYC is thrilled to provide rich musical experiences like this,” said Bendett. “And our NYC ensembles themselves are full of vibrant, enthusiastic kids who develop musical and extra- musical skills while having a blast together each week.” Added Flannery, “NYC continues to provide a high-quality music education and choir experience for youth, so marrying that with this great family band—they’re amazing musicians—seems like a cool thing to do.”