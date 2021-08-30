1-Sep Le Sueur Family Night at the Market "115 S. Park Lane, 115 S. Park Lane, Le Sueur" 4-8 p.m. "Bingo night at the market, including prizes. Also, Only Toons DJ Services, Aerial Affinity performance, cotton candy and goodies, plus a plethora of vendors on hand." https://go.evvnt.com/863863-0 lesueurfarmersmarket@gmail.com
2-Sep Bike and Classic Car Roll-In Morristown 5-8 p.m. Join us for our Bike and Classic Car Roll-In 5-8p with El Rey Del Taco Truck. Prize giveaways and fun for all ages. https://go.evvnt.com/869462-0 editor@southernminnscene.com
3-Sep Hazelnut Harvest Party "Organic Compound, 18125 Eiler Ave., Faribault" 7-8 p.m. Join in as Organic Compound brings in the beautiful Hazelnut harvest. The team will be gathering for a full weekend of community work harvesting the fields and giving thanks. https://go.evvnt.com/869383-0 info@organiccompound.org
4-Sep Monarch Butterfly Tagging "Lake Washington Regional Park & Campground, 47102 Washington Park Road, Kasota" 9-11 a.m. "Join Ney Nature Center staff to learn about monarchs and why we tag them, then capture monarchs throughout the park and tag their wings! The program is open to all ages and families." https://go.evvnt.com/869479-0 editor@southernminnscene.com
4-Sep Magic Modern 1K "Lucky Dice, 117 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna" 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A chance for Magic the Gathering players to get together and win cash prizes. Registration starts at 10 a.m. Entry is $35 and top prize is $400. https://go.evvnt.com/869391-0 luckydiceshop@gmail.com
4-Sep Low Rider Car and Bike Show Northfield 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Join us for a lowrider car and bike show at Twin Cities Harley Davidson in Lakeville. Free entry; trophies for best in show and people's choice. Lice Music. Food by D Spot. https://go.evvnt.com/869470-0 editor@southernminnscene.com
4-Sep Charlie Parr "Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., N. Mankato" 7-11 p.m. "Charlie Parr and Todd Albright. No outside food or drink allowed during the event. Taproom will be open to the public before the event from 12pm-6pm, closing for one hour to set up for the event." https://go.evvnt.com/869483-0 editor@southernminnscene.com
4-Sep Stone Daisy and Camping "Camp Faribo, 21851 Bagley Ave., Faribault" 7-11:59 p.m. Enjoy some camping with some music. Stone Daisy Band is a modern country and classic rock band from the Twin Cities metro area. https://go.evvnt.com/869399-0 campfaribo@yahoo.com
5-Sep Calling Dinosaurs "Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm, 41142 160th St., Waseca" 5-7 p.m. Calling Dinosaurs is Jeremy Jewell and Tracy Sonnier. The music they play mixes their different but synergistic styles. https://go.evvnt.com/869388-0 editor@southernminnscene.com
5-Sep Eden Road Show and Camping "Riverview Campground, 2554 28th St. SW., Owatonna" 7-10:30 p.m. "Stop 3 on the Southern Minnesota tour for Eden Road is at the River View Campground in Owatonna, which the band says has a great stage and a great crowd. Camp out and hear some music." https://go.evvnt.com/869394-0 rvcg.contact@gmail.com
7-Sep Friends in the Kitchen "St. Peter Food Co-op & Deli, 228 W. Mulberry St., Saint Peter" 2-3:30 p.m. Are you 55 or older? Looking for ways to cook and eat without spending a lot of money? Do you have mobility limitations or dietary needs that challenge your abilities in the kitchen? Check this class. https://go.evvnt.com/869474-0 editor@southernminnscene.com
7-Sep Accordions Anonymous "Hot Spot Music, 801 Division St. S., Northfield" 7-8 p.m. "Accordions Anonymous invites squeezebox players and enthusiasts of all kinds, all levels, and all musical persuasions to join in an hour of showcasing works-in-progress and improving technique." https://go.evvnt.com/869404-0 editor@southernminnscene.com
8-Sep Introduction to Polkasol "St. PETER COMMUNITY CENTER, 600 S. Fifth St., Saint Peter" 2-3 p.m. What happens when three well known Twin Cities musicians decide to learn to play new instruments and then form a group? You get PolkaSol! Two accordions and a violin. https://go.evvnt.com/869488-0 editor@southernminnscene.com