Restrictions on large gatherings are loosening in time for festival season. Up in the Twin Cities, a crowd of 10,000 watched the Minnesota Twins in person for the first since 2019 and in Le Sueur, organizers are bringing back the city’s largest annual celebration: Giant Days.
On April 9, organizers announced that Giant Days would return to Le Sueur after the event’s COVID-induced closure in 2020. The celebration will start with a kick off on July 10 before the celebration takes place August 6-8.
“I think a lot of people want to get back to a normal summer,” Giant Days organizer Jamie Erickson. “Country Jam is happening up in the cities. The Twins baseball field is open. So we’re outside, we have to get something going here, so we decided we were going to do this.”
The announcement came soon after the state loosened restrictions on outdoor events, starting April 1. Non-seated outdoor venues with a capacity of more than 500 people will be allowed to operate at 65% capacity up to 10,000 people. Outdoor events with a max capacity of 500 or fewer are currently restricted to 50% capacity with a maximum 250.
Amid the pandemic, Giant Days was celebrated last year with a corn giveaway in lieu of a full event. But Erickson was optimistic that this summer would be a return to normalcy, complete with musical entertainment, fireworks, a parade and activities.
The Giant Days Committee has already booked most of the music. The July kickoff is planned to be an all-day music festival with tribute band Arch Allies headlining with hits from Bon Jovi, Queen, Journey and other classic rock bands.
Giant Days will also feature up and coming country singer Haley James, country duo Hitchville playing along to the Saturday night fireworks and a Sunday battle of the bands.
Many activities are making their return as well. Mini-rods will be back at Giant Days on Saturday, along with pony rides. On Sunday, the celebration will feature the parade, a corn-eating contest and a Family Feud tournament with the winner facing off against the previous champion.
The festival is still months away, so some activities and musical acts are not yet scheduled.
While Giant Days is a large draw for the city of Le Sueur, Erickson was confident that the outdoor setting and the space provided by the American Legion Park would allow the festival to be held safely with social distancing.
“I think with everything outside, our park is about four or five acres. People will be able to social distance if they have to,” said Erickson.
Giant Days isn’t the only large festival considering a summer opening this year. On April 4, the Le Sueur County Fair Board said their optimistic plan was to hold the fair on Aug. 19-22. But these plans are still being discussed at a meeting scheduled this week. On Monday, Fair President Chad Washa said he couldn’t comment on the fair’s plans before the board’s discussion.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic still in flux, some other festivals have been scrapped. The Cleveland City Council canceled Cherry Creek Days a second year in a row in February. The city has left room for a smaller event in August or early fall, but City Administrator Dan Evans said that these events have to be planned well in advance and the city was remaining cautious.
“The decisions for this have to be made in January, and when you look at the time and where the vaccinations were, it was just a reasonable decision for the safety of the community,” said Evans.