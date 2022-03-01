Traditional Irish music can enhance any St. Patrick's Day celebration. Restaurants and pubs opening their doors for events during the month of March, and especially on March 17th, may want to coordinate seisiún at their establishments for extra ambiance and flair.
Seisiún is the Gaelic word for "session." It refers to a mostly informal "jam session" at which people play traditional Irish music. Seisiún generally are unrehearsed gatherings of musicians that happen mostly in pubs. Seisiún may seem as if musicians are part of bands, but this is not necessarily so. Even if gatherings come together fluidly, pub and restaurant owners can facilitate the process. Here are some tips to make it happen.
• Plan for and post regular seisiún schedules on your website. A regular seisiún can occur every Saturday evening and also on St. Patrick's Day.
• Reach out via social media to Irish musicians and encourage them to attend sessions at your business.
• Quiet crowds when musicians decide to perform impromptu, even when gatherings fall outside of regularly scheduled seisiún.
• Keep songbooks available for patrons who want to join in. While many musicians or novice singers may be familiar with certain tunes, they may not know them all. Having lyrics and music available helps include many others in the fun.
• Share news of seisiún at other pubs and establishments and they may do the same for yours. This way music lovers can enjoy music many nights of the week.
A great seisiún makes people happy and fills their minds and hearts with wonderful music for some time. This is a great way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and beyond.
