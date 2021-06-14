17-Jun Comedian Jay Harris at Red Wing Golf Course "Red Wing Golf Course, 1311 W. Sixth St., Red Wing" 4-11 p.m. Tickets $45. Red Wing Golf Course is Hosting Comedian Jay Harris. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/comedian-jay-harris-at-red-wing-golf-course-tickets-152040554391
17-Jun JuneBug Music Fest "The Contented Cow, 302 Division St. S., Northfield" 7 p.m.- June 19, 10 p.m. "Live music over three nights, including Amzie Strickland Thursday, The Jugsluggers and Peter Diggins and Friends Friday, and Rich Lewis Band Saturday. Contented Cow has an outdoor stage and patio." https://go.evvnt.com/802663-0
18-Jun Minnesota Jets 2021 "Southern Minnesota Model Aircraft Club, 7198 SW. 48th St., Owatonna" 9 a.m.- June 20, 3 p.m. "The third annual MN Jets event is set to take of June 18 and 19 with open flying on Sunday, June 20. Register at jets.smmac.com/pilot-registration." https://go.evvnt.com/802688-0
18-Jun German Days Belle Plaine 6-11 p.m. "An annual celebration for German heritage. This year's festival includes a performance by Lady Luck, plus a street dance, characters face painting and royalty. Jonny's Smokin BBQ food truck on site." https://go.evvnt.com/802611-0
18-Jun Ranch Rodeo and Trail Ride "Le Sueur County Fairgrounds, 320 S. Plut Ave., Le Center" "6:30 p.m.- June 20, 1 p.m." "This annual Le Sueur County event features horses and riders competing in cattle events, roping, sorting and penning, plus a trail ride for guest, meals and music." https://go.evvnt.com/802724-0
19-Jun St. Peter Farmers Market "St. Peter Food Co-op & Deli, 228 W. Mulberry St., Saint Peter" 8:30 a.m.-noon "Offers local and fresh produce, meats and other foods, plus homemade and handcrafted items. Located in the parking lot of the Co-op in St. Peter." https://go.evvnt.com/802629-0
19-Jun 8th Annual Halfway to Harmony "Organic Compound, 18125 Eiler Ave., Faribault" 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Tickets $25-$50. "Organic Compound annual gathering to share art, music and our love of the earth. Join us for a regenerative day on the farm." https://www.eventbrite.com/e/8th-annual-halfway-to-harmony-tickets-158458077375
19-Jun Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival Owatonna 11 a.m.-3 p.m. "Participating bands will march down a street, performing once for the judges. The event is not available to attend in person, but it can be seen virtually at owatonnabandfestival.com." https://go.evvnt.com/802640-0
19-Jun Juneteenth Celebration "Civic Center Plaza, 10 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato" 12-4 p.m. "This annual Juneteenth Celebration is hosted by Greater Mankato Diversity Council in partnership with The Minnesota Hip Hop Coalition. Guest speakers, black owned businesses and artists will feature." https://go.evvnt.com/802682-0
19-Jun Davina and the Vagabonds "Wine Cafe, 301 N. Riverfront Drive, Mankato" 7-11 p.m. Davina and the Vagabonds will headline the Wine Cafe's first ever Bacchanalia festival. The cafe will expand into the parking lot for a festival style event. Bring a lawn chair. Tickets are $25. https://go.evvnt.com/802659-0
19-Jun Aaron Lewis "Vetter Stone Amphitheater, 310 W. Rock St., Mankato" 7 p.m. Tickets $33-$97. Aaron Lewis is an American singer, songwriter and musician who is best known as the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist and founding member of the rock band Staind, with whom he released seven studio albums
21-Jun Wine and Wheel June 21 "Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N., Faribault" 507-332-7372 5-8 p.m. Tickets $54. Wine and Wheel June 21. https://go.evvnt.com/780900-2
22-Jun Joyann Parker Concert "Trowbridge Park, Waseca" 7-8 p.m. "Part of the Waseca Public Library Summer Concert Series, Joyann Parker brings a soulful voice and impressive range to the stage. She ranges from bluesy funk to Memphis soul." https://go.evvnt.com/802704-0