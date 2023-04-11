Ten-year-old Athena Quast, of Owatonna, races Monday afternoon to help tie as many blue ribbons to as many trees in Central Park. Quast joined a group of Exchange Club members to help recognize April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
The first shovels of dirt are thrown Tuesday afternoon inside the Owatonna City Council Chambers at the West Hills campus. City Administrator Kris Busse; Councilors Dan Boeke, Kevin Raney, Greg Schultz, Nate Dotson, and Doug Voss; and Mayor Tom Kuntz had the honors of “breaking ground.” (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Owatonna goes blue
Blue ribbons are hanging from trees throughout the city to signify April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. The local Exchange Clubs have been a part of this tradition for several years.
Police celebrate new officer, commendations
The Owatonna Police Department held a swearing in ceremony for its newest officer, Matt Tomsche. The department also recognized a handful of other officers for their exceptional work in recent years, including two officers who helped save the life of an unresponsive male.
Hospitality House names executive director
Angela Wagner has been named the executive director of the Hospitality House of Owatonna. This is a new role for the nonprofit that helps assist men in transition or facing homelessness.
City breaks ground at West Hills
The Owatonna City Council has officially moved to the library for its meetings after breaking ground for the council chambers renovation project. The project is expected to wrap up in September.
Sports
Winter school sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams have come to an end, so be on the lookout for player features and previews for spring sports.
