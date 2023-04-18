The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
The week that was from Owatonna People's Press
The People’s Press is delivered to print subscribers on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Each day also has an e-edition (a digital replica of the print edition) online, and an extra e-edition comes out each Friday.
Each edition contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Owatonna area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at owatonna.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Bigs of the Year
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota announced the Bigs of the Year, including Big Brother, Big Sister, Big School Site and Big Family. All four honorees were featured in recent issues of the People’s Press.
Brady takes over as Spherion owner
Laura Brady has been working on and off for Spherion in Owatonna since 2002. As of April 3, she is now the proud owner of the local franchise, continuing the legacy started in 1996 by her longtime mentor, Ann Miller.
District names new director of teaching and learning
Julie Sullivan has assumed many roles in the Owatonna School District for more than 30 years, most recently as principal of the Owatonna Middle School. In July, she will assume her new role as the director of teaching and learning.
County Attorney resigns
After 13 years leading the Steele County court system, Steele County Attorney Dan McIntosh has resigned from the position. His last day will be May 12.
Sports
Winter school sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams have come to an end, so be on the lookout for player features and previews for spring sports.
More
Summarized above are just a handful of the stories featured in the last week of the People’s Press.
Readers can find several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news, calendars, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more in print and on the website.
All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.
