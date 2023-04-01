The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Relevant reboot
By hiring a staff of part-time employees, Allen hopes to ramp up community engagement for those aged 9-90 through creative programming. His team consists of local historian Jeff Sauve as curator, Christine Hamp as administrative assistant, Marit Hoerger as assistant curator and outreach coordinator, and Lisa Peterson, former director of the Northfield Chamber of Commerce, as store manager.
Dan Neuger, board chair, said he’s excited about the new energy at the Northfield Historical Society.
“We want people to come in more often, not just once a year,” he said. “We’ve made a turn in the right direction.”
Jesse James the musical
Any theater buffs who tapped their toes to the music of “Glensheen” should immediately reach for the credit card to buy tickets to the upcoming musical at the History Theatre in St. Paul, concocted the same creative team of Jeffrey Hatcher and Chan Poling.
“The Defeat of Jesse James” is the latest venture from the pairing often referred to as “Hatchling.” The story was penned by Hatcher and music and lyrics by Poling. It centers on Northfield’s historic story of the community’s fight back against the infamous gang.
Tacoasis
Being the first Latino business leaders to own their own building in Northfield didn’t seem to capture much of the attention of Celina Celis Carrera and husband Sefarin Dominguez at Tacoasis. Much higher priority for the couple was making sure the new drive-thru asphalt was dry and smooth.
Carrera and Dominguez bought the business on Highway 3 S. last year from longtime owner Jeanne Simpson, who had it for 45 years. Prior to buying the Tacoasis land, building, name, recipes and website, they operated a Mexican food truck called Don Chignon.
State of the City
All the seats were filled, as Mayor Rhonda Pownell delivered the annual State of the City address at Carleton College’s Weitz Center for Creativity in Kracum Performance Hall. The mayor’s address celebrated what Northfield has accomplished this past year and what is being worked on this upcoming year.
