Saturday, Apr 22
Young Life Cake Auction• 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 Lincoln Ave S, Owatonna.
Bowl for Kids Sake• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., SpareTime Entertainment, 333 SE 18th St, Owatonna.
Earth Day celebration• 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Trash cleanup hike, storytime and other family activities. Free. Bring a picnic lunch. Register at rbnc.org or 507-332-7151.
Tri-Branch AAUW meeting• 11:30 a.m., Ruth’s on Stafford, 410 Stafford Lane S., Dundas. The speaker at this long standing annual tri-branch gathering will be Laura Riehle-Merrill, Assistant Dean of Students and Title IX Coordinator at Carleton College. She will update everyone on recent changes to Title IX which affect students and staff nationwide as well as Carleton. Since 1972 Title IX has prohibited discrimination based on sex in education programs and activities at institutions that receive federal financial assistance. The ramifications for women’s sports is well known but the recent changes of this federal civil rights law extend the law into other areas.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Benefit for Brian “Buzzy” Bohlman• 12-5 p.m., Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St. Raffles, silent auction and pulled pork sandwich meal with a free will offering to help support Brian “The Meat Man” as he continues with experimental treatment for stage 3 pancreatic cancer.
Night of Knights Auction• 4 p.m.-10 p.m., St. Mary’s School, 730 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. 100% of the proceeds go to St. Mary’s School.
Sunday, Apr 23
Volunteer Recruitment Fair• 3-5 p.m., Owatonna Middle School, 500 15th Street NE, Owatonna. Have you thought about helping out in the community but wasn’t sure where to start? Join the United Way of Steele County to connect directly with many Steele County organizations and get registered for upcoming volunteer opportunities that fit your interest and skill set.
MSBGO• 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we’ll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Owatonna Symphony Orchestra concert• 3 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave S, Owatonna. A $10 donation is suggested.
Monday, Apr 24
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting• 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Steele County Home Economics Association meeting• 6 p.m., Torey’s Restaurant & Bar, 208 N. Cedar Ave, Owatonna. The program, “Gardening Tips”, will be presented by Lorrie Rugg, Steele/Rice Master Gardener Co-Ordinator. This will be followed by dinner and the business meeting. Each person will purchase/order from the menu. Because Torey’s needs an attendance count, members MUST RSVP to Laura Hagen by Saturday, April 15th. This is the final meeting of the 2022-2023 Year. Dues for the 2023-2024 Year may be paid to Vickie Deml, Treasurer, at this meeting. New members are always welcome. Contact Renee Wyatt (507-271-0591) or Jean Zinter (446-0756) Co-Presidents, for more information.
Owatonna Collectors Club• 6:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N. Elm St, Owatonna. Club meets in the Gainey room of the library. Members share displays and stories of their collections. Guests are welcome. After meetings, refreshments are usually served. For more information or to join, call 507-676-0970.
AMVETS Owatonna Post 23• 7-8 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Club meets 4th Mondays. AMVETS exists to enhance the quality of life for all veterans, their families and survivors. Membership in AMVETS is open to anyone who honorably served or is currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves. Contact Commander LeRoy Meier for more information 507-456-5368.
Tuesday, Apr 25
Celebrate Recovery• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Celebrate Recovery will be held each Tuesday at River Valley Church, 722 Ravine St., Faribault. The meetings will encourage one another to celebrate God’s healing power through the Eight Recovery Principles and 12 Steps.
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
History Partners Memory Café• 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
Parkinson’s support group• 2-3:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N. Elm St, Owatonna. This month, our guest speaker will be Dr. Beth Gilthvedt, optometrist retired, Horizon EyeCare Professionals. Dr. Beth will be talking on “Your Vision and Parkinsonism”.
Parkinson’s support group• 2-3:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. Group meets in the Gainey Room. This month’s program will a webinar on “Pain and Fatigue in Parkinson’s Disease”.
St. Vincent’s Table• 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
The Story of Book Banning• 6:30-8 p.m., Associated Church, 800 Havana Rd., Owatonna. Mark Blando, director of the Owatonna Public Library, and Renee Lowery, assistant library director, will be speaking on what is happening in libraries across the nation, historical factors and issues that kickstart book bans, as well as what Owatonna library has experienced. All are welcome to join.
Wednesday, Apr 26
St. Peter Grief Support Group• 10-11:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center Room 215, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. This group is for anyone suffering a loss of spouse or significant other. Facilitated by a VINE Community Living Coach and St. Peter Senior Center. Any questions call Gabriela, 934-0667.
Overcomers• 2:30-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Overcomers on Wednesdays after school. It is a FREE kids club with fun activities, songs, and Christian learning like VBS one day a week.All are welcome Preschool — 6th grade. They meet in the Wanamingo Elementary School Music Room after school Wednesdays until 4:30 p.m. Carpools available. For information contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Bethel Community Supper• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night• 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Apr 27
Men’s Cards• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Project Community Connect• 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. “One stop shop” event bringing together local service providers, businesses, citizens and faith-based organizations to bring multiple resources to one central location. Persons struggling financially are invited to access resources for themselves and their families.
Exchange Club of Owatonna• 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Movies at the Library• 2 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N. Elm St, Owatonna. Do nothing. Stay and fight. Or leave. In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith. After experiencing a series of domestic and sexual abuse incidents, the women must confront the men who hurt them and endure the consequences of the choices they’ve been forced to make. They face a complicated conundrum of commitment, faith, and self-preservation. Rated PG-13 for sexual assault, mature thematic content, bloody images, and some strong language Run time: 1 h 44 min.
Thursday Open Mic night• 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Community Meal• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving a free meal for those in need.
Friday, Apr 28
Scrabble for Seniors• 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at Saint Peter Community Center, 600 5th St., Suite 219, St. Peter. Enjoy a game of scrabble!
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Evening at Jerry’s Fundraiser• 5 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This evening gala is brought back by popular demand to take a look back at a local icon. Guests will be treated to live music while sipping cocktails from the 1960s, as well as entrees drawn from the Jerry’s Supper Club menu. The entrees selected this year will be Jerry ala burger or Chicken Kiev on a bed of wild rice. All proceeds from this fundraiser go to the preservation of local history; cost per person will be $75. Space is limited; please call 451-1420 to register.
Saturday, Apr 29
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Sunday, Apr 30
