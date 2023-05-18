The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Owatonna People’s Press. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to OPPeditor@apgsomn.com.
Friday, May 19
Exchange Club of Steele County-- 7-8 a.m., Exchange Club Center for Family Unity, 1820 Hartle Ave., Owatonna. Club meets 1st and 3rd Fridays. We have frequent guest speakers and we support the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity in prevention of child abuse, as well as other community service. Guests welcome!
COVID/flu vaccine clinic-- 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
VIBES Grand Re-opening-- 4-7 p.m., VIBES, 1400 S Oak Ave, Owatonna. Snacks, specials and checking out the studio updates.
Saturday, May 20
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club-- 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Sunday, May 21
Fourth Annual Community Kindness Event-- 12-1:30 p.m., VIBES, 1400 S Oak Ave, Owatonna. Strength/yoga/meditation class, Steele Threads t-shirt, Souba's plant, Hy-Vee treats. All proceeds go to the Steele County Humane Society.
MSBGO-- 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we'll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Piano/violin concert-- 6 p.m., Christ Community Covenant Church, 540 18th St SE, Owatonna. Kevin and Heidi Cheng will be providing a free concert.
Monday, May 22
COVID/flu vaccine clinic-- 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting-- 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Owatonna Collectors Club-- 6:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N. Elm St, Owatonna. Club meets in the Gainey room of the library. Members share displays and stories of their collections. Guests are welcome. After meetings, refreshments are usually served. For more information or to join, call 507-676-0970.
AMVETS Owatonna Post 23-- 7-8 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Club meets 4th Mondays. AMVETS exists to enhance the quality of life for all veterans, their families and survivors. Membership in AMVETS is open to anyone who honorably served or is currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves. Contact Commander LeRoy Meier for more information 507-456-5368.
Tuesday, May 23
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
History Partners Memory Café• 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
Parkinson’s support group• 2-3:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. Group meets in the Gainey Room. This month’s program will a webinar on “Pain and Fatigue in Parkinson’s Disease”.
St. Vincent’s Table• 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.