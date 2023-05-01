Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Events must be open to the public. Email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Tuesday, May 2
Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault (use 4th Street entrance). Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Vaccines subject to availability. A donation of $21.22 requested. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Meal at the community cafe • 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Menu: Meatloaf cups, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, fruit, cookie
Al-Anon Family Group • 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, May 3
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot. Questions: 507-334-2100.
Cannon River Watershed Joint Powers Board • 9 a.m. Rice County Government Center, 320 3rd Street NW, Faribault. Quarterly meeting of the board working to implement the Cannon River Watershed Comprehensive Management Plan and improve local water quality. More info www.riceswcd.org/crwjpo
Sew ‘n Sew • 10:30-11:30 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. All welcome to join sewing group. Project materials and help available.
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need. Bring your own bags and boxes. Enter through the door in the parking lot. Questions: 507-334-2100.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Thursday, May 4
Story time • 10 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Story time for children up to age 6 and a caregiver.
Class of ‘65 • 10 a.m., Dawn’s Corner Bar, Dundas. Faribault High School Class of 1965 members and guests welcome.
Baby Stop class • 10:30-11:45 a.m., Faribault Education Center, 340 9th Ave SW, Faribault. Parents of babies up to 12 weeks old are invited to a free class with a Faribault Public Schools ECFE teacher and a Rice County Public Health nurse. No registration needed.
Container gardening • 6 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. A Master Gardener will give a free program about container gardening. Participants should bring their own pot that will fit one to three plants, which will be provided. Registration is required by calling 507-334-2089.
History presentation • 7 p.m., Rice County Historical Society, 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Corrine Marz presents a program about the flight, internment and hanging of the Dakota in the wake of the U.S.-Dakota War. The program is free for Historical Society members and $5 for non-members. RSVP to 507-332-2121 or rchs@rchistory.org
Friday, May 5
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need.
Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, May 6
River Bend run and brunch • River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Maple River Syrup Fun run includes. Start time is 7 a.m. for a 25K and 50K. Start time is 8:30 a.m. for a 5K and 10K. Start time is 8:40 for the 1-mile walk/run. Arrive at least 15 minutes in advance. Price ranges from $20 to $80. See rbnc.org/fun-run for details and registration. Brunch is at 9 a.m. for runners and race spectators, 10 a.m. for the general public. Cost is free for runners, $5 for River Bend members and $10 for non-members.
Community baby shower • 9:30-11 a.m., Faribault Education Center, 340 9th Ave SW, Faribault. Giveaways, games, song, treats and resources for expectant parents and parents of infants. Babies welcome and child care also available for siblings. Free.
Kite festival • 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Dr., Faribault. Pick up your pre-purchased kite or bring your own. Free music and family activities, food vendors on site and learn about the Divine Mercy Catholic Church and School’s future educational center.
Dog adoptions • 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Rescue 55021. Come meet dogs available for adoption from Rescue 55021.
Craft market • 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 10,000 Drops, 28 4th St NE, Faribault. Get a cocktail while shopping for handmade items from dozens of local craftspeople.
Summer Comedy Showcase • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Variety of comedians from the Twin Cities. Hosted by Drew Hehir. Tickets: $20/Paradise members, $25/non-members, $15/students.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, May 7
Cinco de Mayo celebration • 12 a.m., Congregational Church Parish House, 222 3rd Ave. NW, Faribault. $10 suggested donation.
Beau Chant Community Choir • 2 p.m., St. Luke’s Church, 1100 Ninth Ave. SW, Faribault. Beau Chant Community Choir presents “Sing on! Dance On!” The first half of the concert will include music about the art and fun of singing. The second half is music about dance and dancers will perform. Admission is $15 for most adults and $10 for students and seniors.