Saturday, May 13
Pancake breakfast and garage sale • 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Medford United Church of Christ, 211 S. Main St., Medford. $8 for breakfast.
Craft and vendor fair • 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Crafters and other vendors. Coffee, snacks and lunch also available.
PetSmart anniversary • 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Faribault PetsMart, 200 Western Ave. 10th anniversary celebration with prizes and samples all day, hot dog stand from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. supporting Furball Farms Pet Sanctuary, Rescue 55021 kitten adoptions from noon to 2:30 p.m., ShotVet vaccination clinic from 3-4 p.m.
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but cash donations accepted.
Women’s brunch • 10 a.m.-12 p.m., St. Luke’s Church, 1100 Ninth Ave. SW, Faribault. Held in honor of Whispers of Hope, a Christ-centered counseling ministry for women. Everyone is welcome. A free will donation will be accepted. Call the church for reservation at 507-334-6608.
Cody Concannon benefit • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Medford Public School softball fields, 750 2nd Ave. SE. Home run derby contest, kids games and inflatables, food, live music. Proceeds help Cody Concannon, who has brain cancer, and his family.
Kids safety event • 12-5 p.m., Old Navy, Medford Outlet Center. Free fingerprinting for children, see a fire truck and sheriff squad car, and food trucks on site.
Wedding expo • 12-4 p.m., Stone Orchard, 3050 197th St. E, Faribault. Vendors, music and door prizes.
Kid Dakota • 7 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Kid Dakota is the musical moniker of Darren Jackson, a multi-instrumentalist, composer, engineer, teacher and producer. Part of the Merner Concert Series. $10 cash or check at the door.
‘You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown’ • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Paradise Community Theatre presents ‘You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown — the Musical.” Tickets: $18/Paradise members, $20/non-members, $14/students. Go to www.paradisecenterforthearts.org/theater or call 507-332-7372
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, May 14
‘You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown’ • 2 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Tickets: www.paradisecenterforthearts.org/theater or 507-332-7372
Monday, May 15
FARE meeting • 10 a.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Social time begins at 9:15 and the program starts at 10 a.m. Faribault Area Retired Educators is an organization of retired teachers and support staff. Questions: 507-330-1992.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need.
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need. Bring your own bags and boxes.
Al-Anon Family Group • 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Legion Board • 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. American Legion Post 43 Executive Board meets.
Tuesday, May 16
Remove invasive species • 10-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road. Learn about invasive species and help remove some from the nature center.
Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault (use 4th Street entrance). Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. A donation of $21.22 is requested. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Meal at the community cafe • 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Menu: chicken parmesan, baked potato, carrots, fruit, cookie
Author visit • 6 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, Great Hall, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Author, law professor and social justice advocate Artika Tyner will speak about her writing journey. She writes books for children, youths and adults. She will sign copies of her books, which will be for sale and a drawing for free children’s books.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, May 17
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need.
Sew ‘n Sew • 10:30-11:30 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. All welcome to join sewing group. Project materials and help available.
Lunch and Learn • 12-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road. Bring a lunch and learn about Faribault Parks and Recreation from Director Paul Peanasky. Cost: $5/River Bend members, $10 non-members.
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need. Bring your own bags and boxes.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-214
Nature hike • 4:30-5:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road. Take a hike with a naturalist. Cost: $5/River Bend members, $10 non-members.