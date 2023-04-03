Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Events must be open to the public. Email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Tuesday, April 4
Blood drive • 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Bethlehem Academy, 105 3rd Ave. SW, Faribault. Go to redcrossblood.org to make an appointment
Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault (use 4th Street entrance). Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. A donation of $21.22 requested, but not required. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111. Walk-ins accepted.
Community Cafe • 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Menu: Beef roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dinner roll, apple pie
Wing night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Both bone-in & boneless wings served.
Al-Anon Family Group • 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, April 5
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Sew ‘n Sew • 10:30-11:30 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. All welcome to join sewing group. Project materials and help available.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need. Bring your own bags and boxes. Enter through the door in the parking lot. Call 507-334-2100 if you have questions.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Wellness Wednesday • 4:30-5:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Get some fresh air and exercise on a hike with a naturalist. Cost: $5 for River Bend members, $10 non-members. Register at rbnc.org or call 507-332-7151
KC Bingo • 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, April 6
Class of ‘65 • 10 a.m., Dawn’s Corner Bar and Grill, 200 Railway St., Dundas. Faribault High School Class of 1965 members and guests welcome.
Story time • 10 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Story time for children up to age 6 and a caregiver.
Supper specials • 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 75 cent chicken wings.
Basket Night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Serving burgers or Philly cheesesteak sandwiches.Haunted places presentation • 6 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, upstairs in the Great Hall, 11 Division St. E., Faribault. Author and researcher Chad Lewis presents “Minnesota’s Most Haunted Locations.” Free and geared toward teens and adults.
‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Paradise Community Theatre production of a classic murder mystery chock-full of mishaps. Tickets: $17/adults, $10/children. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.com or call 507-332-7372.
Friday, April 7
Legion supper • 5-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Serving steak, shrimp, baked cod and chicken strips. Children’s menu also available.Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Tickets: $17/adults, $10/children. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.com or call 507-332-7372.
Saturday, April 8
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but donations accepted.
SSM egg hunt • 10:30 a.m. Shattuck-St. Mary’s School, 1000 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Twentieth annual free community egg hunt for children ages 1-11.
Egg scramble • 11 a.m. Morristown Community Center, 402 Division St. S. Egg hunt and photos with the Easter Bunny for children in preschool through fourth grade. Hosted by the Morristown Commercial Club.
Harley-Davidson Easter • 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Faribault Harley-Davidson, 2704 W. Airport Drive. Food, photos with the Easter Bunny and egg hunt at noon.
Easter egg drive-thru • 12-2 p.m., Rescue 55021, 620 24th St. NW, Faribault. Drive-thru Easter goodie bag distribution for children. Donations accepted.
Stew and chili fundraiser • 5-7:30 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St. Mulligan stew and chili for $6, and silent auction. Fundraiser for Morristown Morries baseball team.
‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Tickets: paradisecenterforthearts.com or 507-332-7372.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.