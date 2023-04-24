Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Events must be open to the public. Email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Tuesday, April 25
Little Sprouts • 9:30-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Class for children up to age 5 and a caregiver about baby animals. Cost: $5/River Bend members, $10/nonmembers. Register at rbnc.org or call 507-332-7151.
Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault (use 4th Street entrance). Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Vaccines subject to availability. A donation of $21.22 requested. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Class of ‘59 • 4 p.m., Joe’s Bar & Grill, 1510 7th St. NW, Faribault. All welcome at Faribault High School Class of 1959 gathering.
Al-Anon Family Group • 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
”My Dream Car” viewing party • 8 p.m., The Depot Bar and Grill, 311 Heritage Place, Faribault. Heavy Metal Customs celebrates its episode on “My Dream Car.” The vehicle restored by the Faribault business for the Fox Business show will be on display.
Wednesday, April 26
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Sew ‘n Sew • 10:30-11:30 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. All welcome to join sewing group. Project materials and help available.
Class of ‘63 • 12 p.m., Dawn’s Corner Bar, Dundas. All Faribault High School Class of 1963 members and guests invited.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need. Bring your own bags and boxes. Questions: 507-334-2100
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Friends of Library reception • 6-7:30 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Friends of Buckham Memorial Library celebrates Library Appreciation Week with event including refreshments.
Thursday, April 27
Story time • 10 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Story time for children up to age 6 and a caregiver.
Baby Stop class • 10:30-11:45 a.m., Faribault Education Center, 340 9th Ave SW, Faribault. Parents of babies up to 12 weeks old are invited to a free class with a Faribault Public Schools ECFE teacher and a Rice County Public Health nurse. Baby weigh-ins offered. No registration needed.
Foraging workshop • 1-3 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. University of Minnesota Extension workshop will discuss which wild plants and fungi are harvestable as well as the ethics of gathering edibles and the consequences of over-harvesting. Cost is $20 and includes a copy of “Minnesota Harvester Handbook.” Register at https://z.umn.edu/faribaultforaging
Friday, April 28
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need.
Tree seedling giveaway • 3:30-5:30 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Drive thru to get a free tree seedling provided by Rice County Master Gardeners.
Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Faribault Lutheran School gala • 6 p.m., Faribault Golf Club. Drinks, games and silent auction start at 6 p.m., dinner at 7:30 p.m., live auction to follow. Tickets: $75 at flsgala.weebly.com or at the school office. Proceeds to support renovation of the school gymnasium.
Cancer foundation fundraiser • 6:30-8:30 p.m., Corks & Pints, 22 4th St. NE, Faribault. Appetizers, wall of wine and raffles. $30 admission. Proceeds support Light of Hope Cancer Foundation.
American soul music • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. MsArnise and Kevin Jackson and band perform American soul music from the 1960s-1990s. Tickets: $20/Paradise members, $25/non-members, $15 students. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372
Saturday, April 29
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
World Health Day • 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 1415 Town Square Lane, 1415 Town Square Lane, Faribault. HealthFinders Collaborative celebrates World Health Day with a resource fair, free cooking demonstrations and Zumba classes and more, open to all community members.
Conrad Blome benefit • 3-11 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Dinner, silent and live auctions, and live music from Chad Johnson and The Minnesota Transplants. Admission is $25 for adults and teens and free for children 12 and under. Proceeds help Conrad Blome, who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash.
Class of ‘64 • 5:30 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Faribault High School Class of 1964 members and guests are encouraged to attend.
Professional wrestling • 6-10:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Midwest All-Star Wrestling holds Spring Slam. $15/adults and older youths, $10/children 10 and under.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.