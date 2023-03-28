Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Events must be open to the public. Email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, March 29
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot. Questions: 507-334-2100
Sew ‘n Sew • 10:30-11:30 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. All welcome to join sewing group. Project materials and help available.
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need. Bring your own bags and boxes. enter through the door in the parking lot. Questions: 507-334-2100
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
KC Bingo • 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, March 30
Story time • 10 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Story time for children up to age 6 and a caregiver.
Maple tapping • 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Help tap maple trees for syrup and learn about the science and history of tapping. Free for River Bend members and $5 per person or $15 per family for non-members. Register at rbnc.org or call 507-332-7151.
Supper specials • 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Hamburgers, french fries, tater tots, onion rings, 75 cent chicken wings.
Basket night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Serving Burgers or Philly Cheesesteak Sandwiches.
Friday, March 31
Car seat clinic • 9 a.m. to noon, Faribault Community Action Center, 1400 Cannon Circle suite 8. Certified car seat technicians will inspect car seats to ensure they fit the child and are correctly secured in the vehicle. Call 507-333-3818 for an appointment. Another clinic is being held Thursday in Northfield.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Lenten soup lunches • 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Faribault Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church, 219 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. All-you-care-to-eat soup, sides and dessert. $10 adults and teens, $5 children. Takeout is also available by calling 507-334-4308 in advance.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need.
Fish supper • 3-8 p.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 130th St., Dundas. Advance tickets required. Call 507-645-8649. Costs $15 for most and $7 for children 9 and under. Baked or fried fish, potatoes, salad bar and pies.
Fish Fry • 5-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Choice of baked or fried cod, or deep-fried shrimp.
Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Prom dress distribution • 6-9 p.m., Hope United Methodist Church, 3166 197th St. E., Faribault. Donated formal dresses and accessories available to anyone in need. Free but donations accepted.
Dessa • 7:30 p.m., Shattuck-St. Mary’s, Faribault. Singer, rapper, and writer Dessa will be performing. Tickets: $25 (Adults), $15 (Students). www.s-sm.org/news-events/fesler-lampert-performing-arts-series
‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Paradise Community Theatre production of a classic murder mystery chock-full of mishaps. Tickets: $17/adults, $10/children. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.com or call 507-332-7372.
Saturday, April 1
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available.
Bagels and Birds • 10-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Free bagels and bird-watching from the indoor viewing area. RSVP at rbnc.org or call 507-332-7151.
Prom dress distribution • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hope United Methodist Church, 3166 197th St. E., Faribault. Formal dresses and accessories; free but donations accepted.
4-H egg hunt • 10:45 a.m., Rice County 4-H Building, 1900 Fairgrounds Drive #17, Faribault. Free egg hunts for ages 2-5 at 10:45 a.m., kindergarten through second grade at 11 a.m. and third through fifth grade at 11:15 a.m.
Egg hunt • 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1108 Westwood Drive, Faribault. Games, snacks, presentation of the Easter story presentation, prize drawings and egg hunt for age 3 through sixth grade.
‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Tickets: paradisecenterforthearts.com or 507-332-7372.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, April 2
Egg hunt • 10:45 a.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Free. To enter a basket raffle bring a dozen eggs or $5 to donate to the Community Action Center.
Prom dress distribution • 1-4 p.m., Hope United Methodist Church, 3166 197th St. E., Faribault. Formal dresses and accessories; free but donations accepted.
‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ • 2 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Tickets: paradisecenterforthearts.com or 507-332-7372.
Last Supper Drama • 8 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 19086 Jacobs Ave. Performance inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s painting, “The Last Supper,” is a tradition dating back to 1963. See in person or go to www.facebook.com/st.johnsuccwheeling to watch a livestream.