Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Events must be open to the public. Email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
CANCELED Youth ice fishing contest • 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Grandma’s Lakeside Resort, 17000 Elmore Way. The fishing contest for children on French Lake has been cancelled.
Nerstrand Elementary open house • 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand Elementary School, 205 Second St. S., Nerstrand. For community members interested in the public K-5 charter school
Gun bingo • 1 p.m, Faribault American Legion, 112 Fifth St. NE. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with food and drinks available. Bingo starts at 1 p.m. Cost: $10 per game or $50 for 10 games. Proceeds benefit Ducks Unlimited.
Comedian Tommy Ryman • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. See nationally-touring comic Tommy Ryman. Tickets: $20/Paradise members, $25/non-members, $15/students. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Feb. 26
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Feb. 27
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot. Bring your own bags and boxes. Questions: 507-334-2100
Al-Anon Family Group • 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal • 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Mona Kaiser retirement party • 9-11 a.m., Buckham West, 19 W. Division St., Faribault. Come for morning coffee or afternoon snacks and recognize Mona Kaiser for 20 years of service as director of Buckham West.
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. A donation of $21.22 requested, but not required. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111. Walk-ins accepted.
Meal at the Community Cafe • 4:15-5:30 p.m., 512 NW 2nd Ave, 512 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Menu: Baked cod, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit, cake
Wing night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Both bone-in & boneless wings served.
The Reminders • 6 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E. Hip-hop husband and wife duo The Reminders perform free concert and answer questions. Part of Rochester Civic Music’s Southeast Minnesota Library Tour.
Al-Anon Family Group • 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, March 1
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift items; free but donations accepted.
KC Bingo • 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, March 2
Story time • 10 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Story time for children up to age 6 and a caregiver.
Lincoln kindergarten open house • 4-6 p.m., Lincoln Elementary, 510 Lincoln Ave. NW, Faribault. Families of incoming kindergarteners are invited to meet teachers, tour the school and get registered.
Scottish musician • 6 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E. Laura Mackenzie will perform a free concert of traditional Scottish and Scottish Gaelic music. She sings and plays pipes, whistles, flutes and concertina.
German genealogy workshop • 6-8 p.m., Rice County Historical Society, 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Barbara Pieh give presentation about German migration to the U.S. and provide tips on researching genealogy in German church records. Attendees may bring their laptop and records they’ve already obtained. Free for Historical Society members and $5 for non-members. RSVP to 507-332-2121
Friday, March 3
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Lenten soup lunches • 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Faribault Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church, 219 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. All-you-care-to-eat soup, plus sides and dessert. $10 adults and teens, $5 children. Takeout is also available by calling 507-334-4308 in advance.
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need. Bring your own bags and boxes.
Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
‘All’s Well in Roswell (Isn’t It?)’ • 7 p.m., Morristown Community Center. Cannon Valley Players all-male production. Admission: $10/adults, $7/seniors and students 11 and older, $3/age 10 and under
Music of Simon and Garfunkel • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N. Faribault. Super Duos Pat Balder and Glen Everhart and band perform the music of Simon and Garfunkel. Tickets: $20/Paradise members, $25/non-members, $15/students. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.