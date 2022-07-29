This week, we asked our readers in the 507 what their first vehicle was. Here are some of the answers we received:
Kevin Eggum:
1957 Ford Fairlane 500
Brandon Noble:
A 1990 Dodge Omni, complete with red shag carpet and Sponge Bob bumper stickers. Watch out, ladies!
Judy Zilm:
1977 black trans am
Tamara Bruce Krebs:
1972 green super beetle
Devin Nelson:
Saturn L200
Lynde Schlichter Ernste:
Cutlass sierra Oldsmobile
Tyler Cochran:
Oldsmobile Delta 88 aka "The Burgundy Beauty." There is a special feel in am Oldsmobile.
Lynn Lattery:
Pontiac Sunbird! 13 miles on it
Sharon Olson:
1968 yellow Volkswagen Bug
Julia Seykora:
Mercury Lynx! Red!
Mark Maass:
1972 Mercury Monterey it was a fun car as a teen. Very big and roomy. The heater got so hot you had to open the windows in the winter time. Oh and the trunk was huge. Snuck friends into the outdoor movie theatre that way. Gas mileage? Didn't have to worry about gas mileage back then. Heck didn't even know what that meant.
Justin Angelow:
48 GMC restored with my dad in 2004 just in time for 16 birthday. Still own
Tammy Hatfield:
77 Ford Thunderbird it had glass packs on the muffler and the back was lifted for a cool look
Melanie Abraham:
1956 Ford Fairlane... cruising the main in downtown Owatonna...I still have the car 39 years after my dad purchased it
Kristine L. Hollenbach-Brown:
'79 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais affectionately nicknamed the "s.s. boat"
Kathleen Bauer Cap:
All your topics are great but this fits with the wonderful interest with the local car shows and the yearly cruise we enjoy. Growing up in the 50's/60's I drove an extra car my parents had that the family teenagers shared. It was a 1950 black Buick. It was a beast, a large car. I guess dad thought we were safe in such a heavy duty car. It got me to school, cheerleading practice and of course my weekend job as a waitress. I think gas was about 39 cents a gallon or thereabouts. Great memories
Rich Cap:
My first car was a 1950 tan Plymouth Suburban. I bought it from my dad. My buddy named it the Beach Wagon as it is similar to the Beach Boys Woody in their songs from the 60's. It took me to work, school, and Pheasant hunting back in the days. Pure joy to have independence. Sadly a neighbor ran a stop sign and it was totalled, I didn't get hurt but was able to use the money I got for my beach wagon to buy a sharp 57 Chevy. After college and National Guard boot camp I bought my best car a new 1968 Road Runner. The 3 best cars in my life, but hard work as a kid and young man made it all possible.
Deb Johnson:
Roadrunner
Jay Jimenez:
96 Honda Civic thing zipped me around for a good portion of high school. Backed it into a huge boulder and that was the end of that car. Dad was a mechanic so after that incident he got me a couple junkers to beat up on. Had many cars from the old man, But I’ll always love that car. Whenever a nice junker pops up my dad always hits me up and always says “ don’t back this one into a boulder” joke never gets old
Gary Longbrake:
71 monte carlo