A section of I-35 northbound northwest of Northfield was closed for several hours Tuesday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash, including multiple semis. No serious injuries were reported. Some motorists who were behind the crash were trapped on the highway waiting for the crashed vehicles to be towed away. 

Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments