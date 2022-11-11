This week, we asked our readers in the 507 who the veterans are in their lives they celebrate on Veterans Day. Here are some of the answers we received:
Jill Kyvig:
My husband, Bob, and all Vietnam veterans who answered the call from the country and did their duty despite fierce opposition to the war. These soldiers interrupted their young lives and careers, gave of themselves, and faced criticism and much worse … See more
Jessica Kusick:
My hubby - Marine corps
Lee Stennes:
My hubby. 2 brothers lots of cousins and lots of nephews. Veteran Proud.
Sue Korbel:
My husband David korbel, army Vietnam veteran now deceased and my son Paul Korbel Air Force.
Jayne Spooner:
My father Reynold Bastyr (US Air Force) and my father-in-law William Spooner (US Navy). Also my BFF from high school Peggy Sexton Johnson (Army National Guard).
Allison Zamora:
My momma Pat Brown wore combat boots during desert storm
Lauri Lammin:
Too many to list them all but My Uncles, Glen Rice and Calvin Rahmann were in the Navy and Carl Rice in the National Guard. My brothers Todd and Brian Beardshear also Navy. My husband's uncle Cyril Hampton who was Royal Navy in the UK and my father in law Bill Lammin who was in the British Army.
Taylor Radsek:
My grandpa Donald Jindra
Ken Lehman:
My father Clyde Kenneth Lehman US Navy WW2 But I honor all of them.
Carol Strusz:
Vern and Mitch.
Lois Elliott:
I am proud of all our veterans. My dad John Moen was in the US Army during WW2 and was stationed in India and also guarded the Lido Road. I loved listening to his army stories.
Carla Wieseler:
Family and friends God Bless the Veterans
Ann Hallet:
My Father William A. Stransky who served in the United States Marines in World War 2 and received a purple heart. But I am proud of all veterans.
