With summer baseball in full swing, the updated American Legion top 20 rankings for teams in Minnesota was released. Parentheses denotes last week’s rank.

1. Mankato National (2)

2. Willmar (3)

3. Hopkins (1)

4. Stillwater (4)

5. Farmington

6. Saint Louis Park (14)

7. Maple Grove

8. Grand Rapids (9)

9. Tri-City Red (8)

10. Andover (10)

11. Osseo (11)

12. Chanhassen

13. Chaska (5)

14. Eden Prairie (6)

15. Woodbury Blue (17)

16. Alexandria (16)

17. Moorhead Blues (7)

18. Rochester Redhawks (12)

19. North Saint Paul (20)

20. Apple Valley Eastview (13)

