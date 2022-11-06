At the six tables in American Legion Post 43, kids and young adults, aged anywhere from 7 to 20, took up pool cues and chalked them up Sunday.
The Faribault Billiards Youth League started back up for the year, and organizers are looking for more members. The league has been going on for years, and has been under the direction of Sandy Kuhlman for the last five.
“We want to offer an after-school activity that’s different for kids,” Kulhman said.
Kuhlman was first introduced to the youth league when her son joined at a young age. Now 24, Kuhlman’s son is no longer eligible to play in the youth league, but her daughter, 18, still plays.
“It has really improved my confidence growing up,” Kulhman’s daughter, Grace, said. “You become more independent because you have to learn how to talk to the people you’re playing with and communicate without your parent or an adult doing it for you.”
League play has settled into the American Legion Post site for the past 10 years. Previous hosts included Boxers and what is now the Faribault Carbone’s.
While there are difficulties getting young participants, Kulhman hopes to break the misnomer that pool is a game only for adults.
Youth billiards isn’t unique to Faribault. An international youth billiards league, known as the Valley National 8-Ball League Association hosts young pool players from all over the world. The nonprofit was founded in 1979 with over 100,000 players currently. A tournament was set to be hosted in Rochester in 2020, but the pandemic put a pin in those plans. Rochester hopes to play host now in 2025.
This year, the league tournament will be held in Nebraska. Faribault’s youth league prepares its students for tournaments such as this one by providing its youth necessary league hours, practice and guidance. The Faribault billiards youth league will host its own tournament in January.
Richard Arendts is helping Kulhman this year as a league coach. Arendts has been playing billiards for 49 years and is a certified referee. He originally started with D&R, a Rochester retail company that sells rec room products as well as hosts rec room leagues, such as darts and billiards.
“It’s a great opportunity to support the kids,” Arendts said. “And it’s a great way to spend an afternoon.”
No prior knowledge of pool is necessary for youth to join the league. The basic fundamentals are taught to those with no prior experience.
“Our league has not only been a safe environment, but has turned into one big family. Those bonds I have made will last a lifetime,” Grace Kuhlman said.