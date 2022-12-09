WORD ON THE STREET Annie Harman Annie Harman Associate Editor Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Dec 9, 2022 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Eric Standke: Our backyard rink! Molly Froman: Our rink! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For this week's word on the street, we asked our readers in the 507 what their favorite wintertime traditions are. Here are some of the answers we received:Kesiah Winters:Cursing the weather if it is seasonally appropriate/freaking out about climate change if it is not.Jessica Anderson:• Building a snowman with the kids• The snow sculptures in Central ParkTravis William Kath:Every year when Spring comes.David A. G. Anderson:Snowmobiling when there's enough snow.Peggy Felstead:Going south.Dawn Ulrich Hager:Our family loves to look for the medallionKathy Knutson:Looking at Christmas lightsLaurel Phelps:Homemade ice creamKatrina Brandvold:Hiking and hunting for the medallionKimberly Baldwin Wencl:Going to Florida!Dave Kofoed:When I was a kid, it was ALWAYS building a snow fort. We took pride in our fortresses.Joyce E. Johns:Looking at the Christmas lights at night, people display at their homes.Follow the Owatonna People’s Press and the Faribault Daily News on Facebook and look for the question of the week, posted every Wednesday at noon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags News Fort Meteorology Tradition Wintertime Press Owatonna People Christmas Annie Harman Associate Editor Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now PHOTOS, VIDEO: Farmers Seed and Nursery's tallest building is coming down Local youth collecting Farmer Seed artifacts Still missing: Daryl “Dice” Budenski of Northfield Furball Farm starting spay/neuter program, holding weekend fundraiser Freeway standoff with kidnapping suspect ends peacefully Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web White House To Go on Offensive Against GOP as Gas Prices Drop ‘Carpool Karaoke’: See Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Sing Aretha Franklin With Amber Ruffin (VIDEO) Dolly Parton eyes Sir Elton John duet for rock album Lizzo to feature on Lizzo's deluxe edition of SOS