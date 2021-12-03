Minnesota soccer fans might have to bundle up for the World Cup qualifying match in February at St. Paul's Allianz Field, but United States coach Gregg Berhalter believes the cold conditions provide the Americans an advantage. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)
Gregg Berhalter thinks American players will adjust to a freeze with ease.
The U.S. picked Columbus, Ohio, for its World Cup qualifier against El Salvador on Jan. 27 and St. Paul, Minnesota, for its Feb. 2 match against Honduras, games wrapped around a Jan. 30 meeting with Canada in Hamilton, Ontario.
"We know a large portion of our guys are playing in Europe. They're playing in cold weather right now," the U.S. coach said Friday. "They should be able to adapt pretty nicely. ... If it's tough for us, and we have guys playing in Europe in cold weather, what's it going to be like for Honduras, whose coming from Honduras mid-week, coming from 85-, 90-degree temperatures?"
Wanting to minimize travel and draw a pro-U.S. crowd, Berhalter decided to avoid the Eastern seaboard and Florida. He said of Washington, D.C.: "You can't play there. It would be a home game for El Salvador."
January highs in Columbus average 53 degrees Fahrenheit (12 Celsius) and lows average 35 degrees (2), while the average Feb. 2 high in the Twin Cities is 25 (minus-4) and the average low is 9 (minus-13).
"The field is not going to be an issue. The field is going to be soft. The field is going to be smooth," Berhalter said of Minnesota. "There could be a case where we get severe snow during the game, which could affect it, for sure. And we're looking at an average snowfall in the month of January. There's no exact science for this. ... In terms of the cold, we'll be fine. We'll be able to deal with the cold weather. It is what it is. Even if it gets to temperatiures like that, we'll be able to perform."