...ACCUMULATING SNOW THROUGH THIS EVENING FOLLOWED BY A GROUND
BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Widespread snow today and will bring 5 to 9 inches of fluffy
accumulation through tonight north of a line from Madison to
Mankato to Eau Claire, with 3 to 5 inches to the south. Winds will
be relatively light through this evening. There should be a break
in severe winter conditions late tonight through early Thursday.
Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and
dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon through
Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time
with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event
could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in
the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this
week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on
trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result
in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect area wide through this
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday
afternoon and evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, with
a Winter Storm Warning east of the river through Friday night.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST
THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. For the Blizzard Warning,
blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Carver, Scott and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 3 AM CST Thursday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST
Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to
noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider
adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Travis Kath donates blood at First English Lutheran Church in Faribault Wednesday afternoon. It was his fourth time donating. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Larry Shepherd, in foreground, and Julie Daschner, in background, were among the donors who braved cold temperatures and a snowy forecast to participate in the First English Lutheran Church blood drive on Wednesday. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood or blood components. Forty percent of blood and blood components are donated through the Red Cross. Yet only 3% of age-eligible people donate blood each year.
That number is affected by multiple factors, but one factor looms and lingers: winter.
The Red Cross normally sees a decline in blood donations during winter months. Weather can significantly limit blood donations, with fewer people willing or able to travel to centers to donate.
Icy roads aren't the only obstacle for donors during these months. During the holiday season, many potential donors have busy schedules or travel out-of or across the state.
Seasonal illnesses, such as the cold or flu, also increase during the winter. These illnesses play their part in making potential donors ineligible to donate blood.
"It's a trifecta during the winter," said Sue Thesenga, regional communications manager for the Red Cross in the Minnesota and Dakota regions. "All these things play into blood drives cancelling or donors unable to donate. So we typically see a decline in donations this time of year."
With a decline in donors, many blood drives are being cancelled in Minnesota and the Dakotas. Over 20 blood drives in the region for Thursday alone were cancelled.
Hannah Bingham, Red Cross team lead, said a blood drive she had been scheduled to lead on Thursday had been canceled. One of the drives that was scheduled in Faribault has been cancelled as well.
"As of this moment we are in a critical need of blood," Bingham said. "A hospital will say they need so many units of certain types of blood on their shelves to meet the needs of their patients. We're not going to be able to fulfill all of these orders."
On Wednesday Red Cross staff and volunteers reported strong turnout and no cancellations for the first hours of the blood drive at First English Lutheran Church in Faribault. However, they weren't sure if the pace would continue as briskly once the snow began to fly.
"Because of the severe winter weather we've had to cancel some blood drives this week across the region," Thesenga said. "We're encouraging people, if it's safe to travel in their area, to keep their appointment. If it's not, please cancel so that someone else can take that spot. Or reschedule your appointment for the weeks ahead."
Thesenga issued a reminder that patients in need of blood or blood components don't get snow days or holidays from their needs.
"We're still gonna need that blood," she said. "It's important that we constantly replenish that. We urge people to go to a blood drive when it's safe to do that."