Influenza. COVID-19. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The trifecta of illnesses is on the rise as of late. Many are calling it a “triple epidemic.”
These illnesses are not uncommon during winter months. However, a variety of factors have hindered hospitals and clinics the area, making wait times longer and stretching already limited staff members thin.
Fewer people have built up immunity to the viruses, area experts say. And shortages of health care workers at the same time are leaving hospitals and clinics overwhelmed.
“The consequence is that a hospital bed is not available for someone else needing hospital care,” Steve Underdahl, President and CEO of Northfield Hospital + Clinics said. “We work hard at managing this every day.”
Underdahl said Hospital + Clinics is seeing record numbers of people seeking care.
“RSV, influenza, COVID and other illnesses are nearly everywhere and are impacting kids, working adults and seniors,” Underdahl said. “We’re seeing record numbers of patients in our emergency department and our clinics, and our two urgent care clinics are extremely busy.”
Dr. Amy Elliot at Faribault Allina Medical Center attributes these seasonal upticks to a variety of reasons. “It has a lot to do with people being inside and kids being in school, sharing and spreading germs.”
These months have been difficult on patients and staff alike, the hospital representatives said. Health care workers are exhausted. People with illnesses are frustrated with the longer wait times in hospitals and clinics.
“Our hospitals are already full all the time. So we didn’t have a lot of capacity to begin with,” Elliot said. “Also because people have been masking and staying away from each other the past couple years. As a result people didn’t build up that immunity for certain strains of influenza and RSV.”
“Combine high demand with significant workforce shortages plus limited options for transferring patients, and it’s a perfect storm that’s overwhelming our health care system and our staff,” Underdahl said.
Elliot sees a bright side. While wait times are longer, she said Faribault’s Allina Health campus is still able to meet the demand.
She also recommends people take preventative actions such as washing their hands thoroughly, getting flu and COVID shots, and avoiding contact with anyone who is sick.
“The normal advice we give in the winter still applies,” Elliot said. “It starts with hand washing. Not just after you use the bathroom, but before you prepare food, after you blow your nose, and any time you think you may have come into contact with germs.
“If you do cough or sneeze, cough or sneeze into a tissue or your elbow. Try to stay away from people if you’re sick or they appear sick. Getting a flu shot or a COVID shot is still the best thing to do for yourself to keep you and your family healthy.
Elliot and Underdahl also had advice for people as they prepare for holiday gatherings, including taking a COVID-19 test beforehand and wearing a mask if they are at high risk or visiting someone who is at high risk
For anyone at high risk or visiting someone at high risk, she recommends they wear a mask and take precautions before holiday gatherings.
“Don’t feel guilty about doing the things that make you safe,” Underdahl said. “Get care when you need it.”
If they do need to seek care, Underdahl asked people to be patient.
“It’s hard on patients, hard on our staff,” he said. “And hard on the healthcare system overall. We ask people to understand our circumstances, and please be patient with our staff.