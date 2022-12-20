...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold
air will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming
very difficult or impossible. This event could be life-
threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below
to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be
adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for western
and southwestern Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday
morning. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect for central and south
central Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday morning.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. Winds could
gust as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously
cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning
through late Friday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
