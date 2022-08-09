The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Waseca County News.
Playground
A new place to play opened up for kids and families in Waseca, and we got the details, plus some thoughts from local parents.
Attempted murder
After a shooting in Janesville, two were charged with attempted murder.
Vision 2030
Waseca has a long-term plan for its future, and city leaders want to assess progress and potentially re-evaluate the plan.
Bank remodel
A local bank’s indoor remodel recently got started.
Polarized politics
Centrists are having a hard time maneuvering in a political climate that is increasingly far left and right. We talked to some local experts and legislators about what they’re seeing.
Park vandalism
Cities across Waseca County are noticing issues with park vandalism, and they’re having to make tough decisions to deal with it.
Community Health Board funding
The local Community Health Board received some new dollars recently, and they want to use them to help educate and inform.
Scene
Sports
Keep an eye out for summer games, features and recreation.
More
