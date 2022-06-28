The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Waseca County News.
Fairytale fodder
With kids out of school for the summer, many parents are looking for a fun activity that their little ones can do to keep them busy during the summer and help them stay in touch with their friends. For some, that activity is the Waseca Community Education’s Little Rascals Theater Troupe, which was set to perform its summer show, “Goldilocks on Trial”, over the weekend.
Hometown art show
The Waseca Art Center and Waseca Area Caregiver Services are teaming up to give area residents a unique opportunity to support local artists while also helping people in the community. The Waseca Art Center has been displaying pieces since June 8 that were donated by area residents in a showcase titled, “Hometown Art Show Silent Auction.”
Huddy’s Buddies
A local couple is hoping to bring some good out of a tragic event their family experienced. Over the weekend, Mitch and Kayla Mittelstaedt put on the inaugural Huddy’s Buddies Fundraiser at The Mill on the southwest side of town.
“We’re putting on a fundraiser, and are committed to raising awareness for infant safe sleep in memory of our son,” Mitch said before the event.
Hay Daze
With the sun shining and good weather throughout the weekend, Janesville’s 2022 Hay Daze fair kicked off the string of fun events Waseca County will see this summer. The festivities included a fashion show, a carnival, a parade and much more. We got all kinds of photos.
Discharge problem
The city of Waseca has been discharging wastewater and sewage into Clear Lake after major rainfalls for decades, but while the practice is legal and presently necessary, city staff say its working on new solutions.
Sports
We had a special feature on a Waseca gold and silver medalist at the United States Special Olympics. Also, keep an eye out for summer games, features and recreation.
More
The most recent County News featured the full stories noted here, plus several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news and calendar, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more.
