...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS
MORNING TO 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Almost the entire Waseca Fire Department turned up to help the department's efforts to raise money during the bell ringing challenge.
