The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Waseca County News.
Waseca County sings
On the weekend of Oct. 1, New Richland resident Kyle Johnson took his love of music to the finale of the Minnesota Sings competition.
COVID still impacting hospitals
Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca is one of many hospitals and medical networks dealing with lingering COVID concerns, plus supply and staffing shortages.
Program to push growth
The city of Waseca wants to extend a program that leaders believe can help facilitate future growth in the community.
Council candidates talk over coffee
On Friday, Oct. 7, the first Coffee Break Debate was held between the candidates running for Waseca City Council. The debate was moderated by Charlie Harguth, a senior at Waseca High School.
Election Guides
We shared candidate responses to our questions in the races for the 1st Congressional District, Waseca mayor, Waseca City Council, Waseca School Board and JWP School Board. More to come in print and online at wasecacountynews.com.
Scene
Sports
We are nearing the playoffs in the high school fall sports season, with teams from Waseca, JWP and NRHEG all in action. Gamers feature in the paper each week and are posted online at wasecacountynews.com.
