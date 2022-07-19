The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Waseca County News.

Waseca County Free Fair

The July 13 edition of the County News featured a preview of the 2022 Waseca County Free Fair, and the July 20 edition will feature lots of photos and happenings from the annual get together.

City Council

The Waseca City Council is looking for ways to entice individuals to work for the city, and at their latest meeting may have taken a step closer to accomplishing that goal, discussing a hybrid-telework policy for employees. Staff leaders discussed how a policy like this can help make the workplace more attractive in today’s world.

Acres of Pizza

Farmamerica held its Acres of Pizza event, bringing in residents to enjoy and explore one of America’s favorite imports.

Electric vehicles revving up

Even as gas prices have soared in 2022, local dealerships are not yet seeing significant spikes in electric vehicle sales, but they are getting more questions about them, as more Greater Minnesota cities develop the infrastructure to support them.

Lakefest recap

We had all kinds of photos from Waseca’s annual Fourth of July celebration at the lake.

Farm and City Days recap

Kids and families had a blast celebrating Farm and City Days in New Richland, and we shared the photos to prove it.

Scene

Each edition of the County News includes a Southern Minn Scene page, which highlights a large selection of events in the coming week. The content is also available at southernminnscene.com.

Sports

Keep an eye out for summer games, features and recreation.

