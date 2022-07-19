The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Waseca County News.
Waseca County Free Fair
The July 13 edition of the County News featured a preview of the 2022 Waseca County Free Fair, and the July 20 edition will feature lots of photos and happenings from the annual get together.
City Council
The Waseca City Council is looking for ways to entice individuals to work for the city, and at their latest meeting may have taken a step closer to accomplishing that goal, discussing a hybrid-telework policy for employees. Staff leaders discussed how a policy like this can help make the workplace more attractive in today’s world.
Acres of Pizza
Farmamerica held its Acres of Pizza event, bringing in residents to enjoy and explore one of America’s favorite imports.
Electric vehicles revving up
Even as gas prices have soared in 2022, local dealerships are not yet seeing significant spikes in electric vehicle sales, but they are getting more questions about them, as more Greater Minnesota cities develop the infrastructure to support them.
Lakefest recap
We had all kinds of photos from Waseca’s annual Fourth of July celebration at the lake.
Farm and City Days recap
Kids and families had a blast celebrating Farm and City Days in New Richland, and we shared the photos to prove it.
Scene
Sports
Keep an eye out for summer games, features and recreation.
