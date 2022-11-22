The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Waseca County News.
Play preview
Ahead of the Waseca High School’s staging of “Little Women” we shared all the details and spoke with several cast members, who talked about their excitement in putting this show together.
Shooting incident
Another shooting by a Post Office occured in the county, but this time in the city of Waseca, instead of Janesville. We reported what we knew in the Nov. 16 paper, and further reporting will be featured in the Nov. 23 paper. Up to date information can always be found at wasecacountynews.com.
Bluejay Blast returns
We provided all the details ahead of the annual Bluejay Blast fundraiser, which returned over the weekend, this time with new lead organizers. Look out for a recap of the event in the next edition.
Teacher of the Year
We highlighted the 2022 Waseca Teacher of the Year, who noted “We work in a district of phenomenal educators.” Watch out for a feature on some of those “phenomenal educators” in the Nov. 23 edition.
Scene
Sports
We head into winter sports season, where Waseca, JWP and NRHEG hockey, basketball, wrestling, gymnastics and ski teams are preparing or have already started.
