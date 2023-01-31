...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Cold wind chills expected. Wind chills near 30 degrees
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The Waseca High School Theater Department was set to take part in one act competitions in Medford. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Waseca County News.


Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
One act
The Waseca High School Theater Department was set to compete at the one-act competition in Medford Jan. 28. Ahead of the competition, we had a story on the show and the cast and crew making it.
8th Avenue
Both the Waseca City Council and the Waseca County Board of Commissioners recently talked about an upcoming reconstruction project at Eighth Avenue NE in Waseca, with plenty of details needing to be worked out.
Medallion and Frosty
The second clues for both the Sleigh & Cutter Medallion Hunt and Who is Frosty? competitions were shared. Clues are posted Wednesday in the County News and Thursday mornings at wasecacountynews.com.
Chief deputy
After turning in a resignation letter to his council, the New Richland city administrator has now asked to withdraw that resignation, as the chief deputy position at the Sheriff’s Office that he was reportedly offered has since been rescinded.
Sno-Secas
An annual tradition of the Sleigh & Cutter Festival, the Sno-Secas Club snowmobile ride took place Jan. 21. We talked to the organizers about the club and the ride.
Scene
Each edition of the County News includes a Southern Minn Scene page, which highlights a large selection of events in the coming week.
A special section of Scene, including columns and stories related to Southern Minn A&E, also inserts monthly in the paper. Check out the Jan. 26 County News for the Scene Romance issue ahead of Valentine’s Day.
Sports
We’re well into the winter sports season, where Waseca, JWP and NRHEG hockey, basketball, wrestling and gymnastics teams are all in action.
More
The most recent County News featured the full stories noted here, plus several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news and calendar, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more.
