Missing mischief
A Waseca tradition dating back almost 20 years will be no more. A haunted forest had to call it quits this year, as organizers struggled to find volunteers.
Preliminary levies
It’s September, and that means local cities need to start finalizing their budgets for 2023, and they must set preliminary 2023 tax levies by the end of the month. For some local cities, like Waseca and Janesville, increases seem likely to be high.
Classic returns
The Waseca Marching Classic, returning for its 35th year, is scheduled to kick off Sept. 17. There is plenty in store for this year, marked as “Fan Appreciation Day.”
Safety
Local school leaders continue to have their eyes on safety, as students return to class. We talked to a few superintendents in Waseca County about what their districts can and can’t do.
Teacher shortage
Local districts are finding it more and more difficult to find the teachers and staff members needed to operate schools at the levels expected from their communities.
Manufacturer move
A local Waseca company is making a move to Owatonna, out of necessity, according to its leaders, and the company will be getting a financial boost from the state to make it happen.
