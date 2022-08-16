Waseca Public Library welcomed TaikoArts Midwest to town for a drum show.
“Many thanks to the Arts & Cultural Heritage fund and the COMPAS for helping us set this up,” said library staff. “The songs were beautiful, the dance elements mesmerizing and overall very interesting and informative.”
Autumn Acres Farm’s Facebook page warns visitors to be mindful of bees and other pollinators at the newly added sunflower field. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
One of the stations at the Nite to Unite event was water games, hosted and presented by the Minnwest Junior Board. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Waseca Public Library welcomed TaikoArts Midwest to town for a drum show.
“Many thanks to the Arts & Cultural Heritage fund and the COMPAS for helping us set this up,” said library staff. “The songs were beautiful, the dance elements mesmerizing and overall very interesting and informative.”
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Waseca County News.
The Waseca County News is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays.
It contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from Waseca County. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at wasecacountynews.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Sunny disposition
Autumn Acres Farm has a new sunflower field, and with it, a host of new activities and offerings.
THC sale
With the legalization of certain THC edibles and beverages in Minnesota, the Waseca City Council is considering what options the city has to regulate within the town’s borders.
Election filings
A couple of long-time elected officials at the city of Waseca won’t be filing for reelection this year, while some new names will be on the ballot.
Artist mural
Waseca artist Peggy Larkin won’t take on a new piece of art unless Jesus speaks to her. Her latest project brings her to a neighboring community.
Economic development manager
The city is bringing in a new economic development manager to help create and monitor growth in town.
Nite to Unite
We got photos from the annual gathering of law enforcement and emergency responders with local residents.
New Richland interim chief
A new face will be leading the New Richland Police Department until the city can find a permanent replacement.
Small town appointees
Small communities in the area sometimes have trouble finding candidates to run for office or be appointed to boards, and they have to get creative to make it happen.
Monkeypox
Local public health leaders, including Waseca County’s Sarah Berry, talked about the dangers of Monkeypox, the concern level for southern Minnesota, and the continued impact of COVID-19 locally.
Scene
Each edition of the County News includes a Southern Minn Scene page, which highlights a large selection of events in the coming week. The content is also available at southernminnscene.com.
Sports
Keep an eye out for summer games, features and recreation.
More
The most recent County News featured the full stories noted here, plus several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news and calendar, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more.
All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.