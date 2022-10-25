The Waseca High School has been hosting the Coffee Break Debates for over 20 years, and this year they are welcoming candidates from races such as the city council, mayor and sheriffs. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Forty-five businesses and 15 colleges came out to the first ever Career Expo in Waseca to talk to students and community members about the opportunities in the area. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The Waseca Bluejays became South Central District White Subdivision champions following their shutout vicotry over Luverne. (file photo/southernminn.com)
The future is here
The Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce and Waseca High School teamed up to offer the first Career Expo for Waseca students. Organizers hope the event, held at The Mill, will return in future years. We talked about how it went and what students and employers were able to get from it.
Council recaps
The Janesville City Council heard about an Eagle Scout project and approved a liquor license for an expected new restaurant at its latest meeting, while the New Richland City Council focused on budget considerations, including a request for new part-time officers.
Sheriff debate
Candidates for Waseca County sheriff debated topics like drug activity and changes to office policies and procedures at a debate at Waseca High School.
Mayor debate
Candidates for Waseca mayor debated topics like THC and taxes at a debate at Waseca High School.
Election Guide
We continued posting Q&As from local election races, via our Election Guide in the last Waseca County News and will have another in this week. All of the Q&As can be found at wasecacountynews.com. Click on “Candidate questionnaires for the Waseca area” on the front page.
Scene
Each edition of the County News includes a Southern Minn Scene page, which highlights a large selection of events in the coming week. The content is also available at southernminnscene.com.
Sports
It’s playoff time for the high school fall sports season, with teams from Waseca, JWP and NRHEG all in action. The Waseca football team has the No. 1 seed in its section, with eyes on a run to state. Gamers feature in the paper each week and are posted online at wasecacountynews.com.
