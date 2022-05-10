The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Waseca County News.
The Waseca County News is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays.
It contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from Waseca County. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at wasecacountynews.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
The light of starfire
Hustle and hard work are what Mindy Jimenez is all about.
A 35-year-old native of Blooming Prairie and 2005 graduate of Blooming Prairie High School, Jimenez currently lives in Medford but found her way to employment in Waseca in 2016. She serves as the event coordinator at Starfire Event Center, where she helps mark important moments in the lives of many Waseca-area residents.
Kanewischer announces run
Only a couple of weeks after Waseca County Sheriff Brad Milbrath announced he will not seek another term, his second in command has stepped up to the plate to take a run for the county’s top law enforcement gig.
Evolving pandemic response
After two years of tracking all confirmed COVID cases and conducting contact tracing to track the disease’s spread, state and local health departments are making significant changes to their approach in the pandemic’s third year. We talked to Waseca County Public Health Director Sarah Berry and others in the region to get the latest.
Local dog gives blood
When it comes to pets and animals, the concept of blood donations may not be as well known, but a Waseca dog has shown the importance of being a dog blood donor. Champ, a 5 year old German shepherd mix, owned by Waseca’s Nicki Blowers, has provided blood donations that have helped save the lives of four dogs in the last three years.
Sports
Check out all of the coverage from the spring sports season from Waseca, JWP and NRHEG. Weather delays made for a slow start to the season, but now the games are coming out fast and furious.
More
The most recent County News featured the full stories noted here, plus several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news and calendar, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more.
All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.