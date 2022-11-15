The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Waseca County News.
Sweet sobriety
A recent Waseca Drug Court graduate shared her story — from the lowest lows to her current peak, reuniting with her children.
City manager resigns
Waseca’s city manager of several years, widely respected among his staff and by elected officials, has taken a position in the city he originally came to Waseca from. The City Council must decide a way forward.
Election Day
We have all the results from Election Day online at wasecacountynews.com, and the stories on local races will be shared in the Nov. 16 paper.
Aspyn Acres
Out of a sad moment in their lives, a couple in Waseca have created something positive for the community and the state. A local wildlife rehabilitation center is helping animals get back on their feet.
JWP stage
We had a preview story ahead of Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton’s fall play, The Little Mermaid. We’ll have another preview in the Nov. 16 paper, this time of the Waseca fall play.
Scene
Each edition of the County News includes a Southern Minn Scene page, which highlights a large selection of events in the coming week. The content is also available at southernminnscene.com.
Sports
It was the end Waseca football or NRHEG volleyball hoped for, both losing in their section championships, but their seasons were stellar nonetheless. We had stories through their final games/matches. Now, we head into winter sports season, where Waseca, JWP and NRHEG hockey, basketball, wrestling, gymnastics and ski teams are ready to get started.
