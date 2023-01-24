The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Waseca County News.
The Waseca County News is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays.
It contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from Waseca County. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at wasecacountynews.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Make ends meet
Most individuals in 2023 probably feel a sense of post-COVID “normalcy,” as most restrictions and changes to life associated with the pandemic have dissipated (though the disease is certainly still around and impacting lives). Many local businesses, however, are still feeling the ramifications, whether it be labor, supplies, or changes customer habits. We talked to a few Waseca County businesses about what they’re seeing.
Councils
The Janesville City Council heard the results of a new housing study, as the town considers how it can open its doors to more new residents. The New Richland City Council, meanwhile, is looking to next steps, with the seemingly imminent departure of its administrator.
Charm on the Farm
Sleigh & Cutter was officially off and running with a charming event at Farmamerica. We shared the details. We also posted the first clues for the Medallion Hunt and Who is Frosty? competitions in the paper and online at wasecacountynews.com. Prize money is on the line.
DFL control
The DFL has complete control of state government, ruling the House, Senate and governor’s mansion this year. We talked to local representatives and senators, Democrats and Republicans, about what that could mean.
Scene
Each edition of the County News includes a Southern Minn Scene page, which highlights a large selection of events in the coming week. The content is also available at southernminnscene.com.
A special section of Scene, including columns and stories related to Southern Minn A&E, also inserts monthly in the paper. Check out the Jan. 26 County News for the Scene Romance issue ahead of Valentine’s Day.
Sports
We’re well into the winter sports season, where Waseca, JWP and NRHEG hockey, basketball, wrestling and gymnastics teams are all in action.
More
The most recent County News featured the full stories noted here, plus several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news and calendar, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more.
All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.