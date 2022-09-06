The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Waseca County News.
The Waseca County News is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays.
It contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from Waseca County. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at wasecacountynews.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
A name lives on
The eighth annual Caleb Erickson Memorial Day event honored a fallen Waseca marine. We got photos and a story of the event.
THC debate
The Waseca City Council is still considering what it can do to regulate the sale of newly legalized THC products, and at the last meeting, it turned into a debate between one councilor and a local business owner.
Misfit Training Studio
Greg Drake, who moved to Waseca about three years ago with his wife, is opening a new business in town, which aims to help residents reach their fitness goals. Don’t call it a gym, though. It’s a studio.
Court reports
Waseca pair sough after stolen mail; Janesville man sentences to eight years prison time in burglary case; Waseca man gets felony DWI charges.
Waldorf Days
The last community event of the summer in Waseca County brought out kids, adults and families in Waldorf.
New storefront
A newly revamped technology and installation business will soon open its doors in Waseca, after the success and expansion of the original business.
Scene
Each edition of the County News includes a Southern Minn Scene page, which highlights a large selection of events in the coming week. The content is also available at southernminnscene.com.
Sports
We’re well into the fall high school sports season, with football, volleyball, cross country, soccer and girls tennis teams from the area well underway. Each edition of the paper has a number of game stories, which are also on the website at wasecacountynews.com.
More
The most recent County News featured the full stories noted here, plus several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news and calendar, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more.
All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.