Waseca High School Homecoming
The spirit was on full display at Waseca High School and beyond Sept. 25-30, as the school celebrated Homecoming, including the crowning of the 2022 king and queen.
Central building lockdown
Law enforcement was called to the Waseca Public Schools ALC, as staff aimed to calm and contain a student that had lost their temper. Rumors had spread of a more serious incident, like a shooting, but the Superintendent Eric Hudspith said no weapon was involved. We got the details and spoke with the superintendent about how the incident was handled.
Good Game Gaming Center
One of Waseca’s newest businesses is off to a great start. The owner told us all about what he’s offering and how it’s going.
Coffee break debates
A Waseca High School teacher and his students intend to help the public become more informed with coffee break debates.
Election Guides
We shared candidate responses to our questions in the races for the 1st Congressional District, Waseca mayor, Waseca City Council, Waseca School Board and JWP School Board. More to come in print and online at wasecacountynews.com.
Scene
Each edition of the County News includes a Southern Minn Scene page, which highlights a large selection of events in the coming week. The content is also available at southernminnscene.com.
Sports
We are nearing the playoffs in the high school fall sports season, with teams from Waseca, JWP and NRHEG all in action. Gamers feature in the paper each week and are posted online at wasecacountynews.com.
