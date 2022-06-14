...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Waseca High School’s newest group of alumni walk through the halls of their high school one last time following the graduation ceremony. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The JWP girls 4x400 team of Ashlin Keyes, Maddy Kunst, Lilly Strauss and Claire Adams tied the school record, broke the school record and qualified for the Class A state championships. (Photo courtesy of JWP Track and Field)
With improved weather conditions in May, crops, like these corn sprouts in Le Sueur County, started popping out of the ground quickly for area farmers. (Michelle Vlasak photos/southernminn.com)
Waseca graduates
On Sunday, May 30, Waseca Junior and Senior High School was able to celebrate its newest alumni with the commencement ceremony for the class of 2022.
The ceremony began with the high school band, directed by Devon Lawrence, leading the processional to “Pomp and Circumstance.” Then, Senior Class President Jaidence Medina addressed the crowd.
“It is my honor to be one of the people up here today representing our senior class … Our hard work paid off and we’re finally here: graduation day,” Medina said.
JWP graduates
On Friday, May 27, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School held its graduation ceremony for the 2021-22 seniors.
The program began with an address by JWP Principal Grant Hansen, who started by praising the students determination and resiliency in the face of the hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic brought.
University and Trowbridge incidents
A historic park in Waseca is in danger of having stricter regulations put on it after a notable act of vandalism. And that vandalism has been seen recently at other parks in Waseca, too.
Farmers find reprieve
After a cold and rainy April set them back, local crop farmers took advantage of a warm and sunny May to catch up significantly on planting. And the recently planted crops are already showing crucial signs of progress.
Sports
Check out all of the coverage from the spring sports season from Waseca, JWP and NRHEG. Teams are finishing up their seasons, with some teams and individuals competing at state.
