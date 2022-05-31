The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Waseca County News.
Waseca garage sales mystery
The Waseca citywide garage sale has long been a spring custom, and this year it was no different, as treasure hunters hit the pavement to seek out the best deals in town.
But with no clear, long-time organizer, it was something of a mystery as to how the sales formulated each year. We delved in to figure out the origin, and how the event always seems to happen one way or another.
Waseca Bike Rodeo
Waseca residents are getting ready for summer, and local organizations want to help ensure the youth are able to fully enjoy the warm weather months while remaining safe.
Last week, Waseca Public Schools, Waseca County Public Health, and Waseca Police Department sponsored the city’s bike rodeo.
Waseca Memorial Day
Waseca held its Memorial Day ceremony, and the County News covered it with photos and quotes from the speeches. That story can be found online at wasecacountynews.com.
No deal
The Minnesota Legislature’s 2022 session ended with a whimper, as lawmakers failed to reach bipartisan agreements around tax reform, education, public safety and other issues that they had seemed so close to achieving.
Ultimately, only several relatively minor bills were able to be passed before the Senate ended its regular session on Sunday night.
Gov. Tim Walz and House Speaker Melissa Hortmann expressed strong interest in calling a special session to pass final agreements, asserting that they are incredibly close to achieving agreements. Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, was notably less enthusiastic.
Sports
Check out all of the coverage from the spring sports season from Waseca, JWP and NRHEG. Teams are finishing up their seasons and heading into playoff mode, with many vying for state appearances.
More
The most recent County News featured the full stories noted here, plus several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news and calendar, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more.
