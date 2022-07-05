Waseca Braves first baseman Kelvin Nelson (19) waits for s pitch during the Braves’ 11-1 loss to the Owatonna Aces. Nelson ended up with Waseca’s only hit and broke a no-hitter. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Marty Herrmann, left, and Mackenzie Miller were two of the speakers present at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Mayo Clinic-Waseca emergency department. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Waseca County Horse Thief Detective President Scott Roemhildt addresses the crowd at the groups annual meeting in 2018. (File Photo/southernminn.com)
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Waseca County News.
Better care
A major project is now underway at the Mayo Clinic Waseca campus. On Friday, a groundbreaking ceremony for the clinic’s emergency department renovations was held, where the first steps in a long-awaited project were finally made.
Ongoing projects
Major projects in the city are getting off the ground.
During the June 21 meeting of the Waseca City Council, topics surrounding the Gaiter Lake development project, updates to Johnson Pavilion and taking the next step in replacing the airport’s fixed base operator took center stage.
Horse thief detectives
One of Waseca County’s longest running traditions saw its latest installment on July 4. The Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives is a group that goes back over 150 years, and has been running throughout that entire time.
Once the Civil War and reconstruction period began to settle, horse theft died down. The Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives stayed active, however, and continued to meet and discuss business.
New Richland logo
The city of New Richland is hoping to undergo a major change in the coming months. Having started on May 16 and running to the Night to Unite event held on Aug. 2, the town is holding a contest for residents of Waseca County to redesign the city logo.
Oil impacts garbage
Rising fuel costs across the globe are impacting garbage disposal companies locally, as the businesses struggle to meet margins with higher expenses.
Scene
Sports
Keep an eye out for summer games, features and recreation.
More
