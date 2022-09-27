The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Waseca County News.
Bang on the drums
Beautiful weather and an energetic crowd brought an annual Waseca musical tradition to life over the weekend. Saturday saw the 35th annual Waseca Marching Classic take place, with the Marching Classic Board proclaiming “Fan Appreciation Day,” in honor of the support they’ve seen from the community over the past 35 years. We got results, photos and more.
Levies
Waseca County cities grappled with large preliminary tax levy increases for 2023 amid rising costs and needs. If the taxes don’t rise, some services would likely need to be cut.
Honorees
A local area individual and organization were recognized at this year’s Steele-Waseca County Drug Court Appreciation Picnic. The individual, a Waseca resident, continued to supply his services to the drug court free of charge during the pandemic.
Farm and home safety
While the image of a classmate lying prone on the ground prior to being loaded up in an ambulance may have just been a demonstration out at Farmamerica Tuesday, the notion that farm safety is important was certainly not lost on the students or teachers in attendance, as they sat quietly and listened to the safety presentation.
Scene
Sports
We are well underway in the high school fall sports season, with teams from Waseca, JWP and NRHEG all in action. Gamers feature in the paper each week and are posted online at wasecacountynews.com.
