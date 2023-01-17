...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.
* WHERE... Martin, Faribault, Freeborn, Blue Earth, Waseca,
Steele, Le Sueur, Rice, and Goodhue Counties.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Barefoot Lane currently has a number of chickens and ducks, and next year, the family is looking to add turkeys and geese. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Waseca County News.
Homesteader
A Waseca resident is living off the land with her family, growing, hunting and raising their own food. We shared the story of Barefoot Lane.
Changeup?
The New Richland city administrator turned in a month’s notice to the City Council, stating he’d be taking a job at the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office. But there has been some apparent obstacles since. The County News will continue to report on the possible change as more information becomes available.
Gaiter Lake
A new Waseca City Council is getting back into some of the city’s most pressing business, and one of the first topics back on the agenda is development at Gaiter Lake. We provided the latest updates.
Sleigh & Cutter
Sleigh & Cutter is off and running, though the bulk events are still to come in February. We previews the annual festivities. Medallion Hunt and Who is Frosty? clues will be posted in the Waseca County News on Wednesdays, starting Jan. 18, and online Thursdays at wasecacountynews.com.
Eagle Scout project
A local Eagle Scout paid service to his community on his way to a merit badge, and the program was successful enough that he might just continue it.
Scene
Sports
We’re well into the winter sports season, where Waseca, JWP and NRHEG hockey, basketball, wrestling and gymnastics teams are all in action.
