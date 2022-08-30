Attendees at a benefit for a local family that lost its daughter were able to purchase a plate containing a pulled pork sandwich, chips, cookie, baked beans and coleslaw for $8. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Deb Dobberstein was concerned about the access points to the Gaiter Lake development, as well as who would maintain the green space surrounding the lots. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The Waseca girls tennis team huddles up prior to the season opener. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Stronger together
A local Janesville family that lost its daughter recently invited the community to come and show its support. The community responded.
Recruitment troubles
Police departments within Waseca County and across the state have found it harder than ever to hire currently. We talked with a couple local departments about the problem.
Bank changes name
A local bank is rebranding with a new name and a new lobby.
Gaiter Lake debate
Residents around the Gaiter Lake continue to express their concern over and opposition to proposed development of the area’s land.
CD1 special election
A win in the 1st Congressional District was a boost for Republicans in early August, but it was also expected, and the picture in November is not yet clear.
Scene
Sports
We are entering the fall high school sports season, with football, volleyball, cross country, soccer and girls tennis teams from the area getting ready to start.
