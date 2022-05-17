The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Waseca County News.
Holistic healing
Some people find their career calling early in life, others find it after dabbling in different industries. For Dr. Mackenzie Hoy, finding her passion was an interesting journey. She always knew she wanted to help people and opted to apply for nursing school. After failing to get into her desired nursing program, she decided to reevaluate her goals and realized she was destined for something different.
She is now a chiropractor, and we featured her as part of our 2022 PROFILES features — 40 and Under Movers and Shakers.
Dulas announces run
Two names are currently in the hat for who will take the reins as the top law enforcement official in Waseca County. Jay Dulas, a current deputy with the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office, has announced his intent to file for the position of sheriff in the upcoming election. He is the second to announce a run, coming after Chief Deputy Trevor Kanewischer.
Social media safety
Waseca County Attorney Rachel Cornelius has been spending time back in school. She’s helping students in the area understand the potential dangers of social media and giving advice on how to best stay safe.
Hope for common ground
Legislators finally found compromise on a bill to prevent small businesses from being hit by taxes caused by the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. But there was still a long way to go to reach deals in other major areas with limited time left.
Sports
Check out all of the coverage from the spring sports season from Waseca, JWP and NRHEG. Weather delays made for a slow start to the season, but now the games are coming out fast and furious, and playoffs are starting or fast approaching.
