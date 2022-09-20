The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Waseca County News.
Top crop
With the debate around THC flaring up in Waseca, one local business is prepared to continue its work as one of the biggest THC and CBD producers in the state. The company once aimed to make Waseca the hemp mecca of Minnesota, but directions have changed with the viability of THC products.
New councilor
A new Waseca city councilor was appointed at the most recent meeting. The council also officially declared Constitution Week in the community from Sept. 17-23.
New economic development manager
There is a new face to the city’s staff leadership team, and she will be looking to initiate and support development in town.
Pool ordinance, pool study
Among other action, the Waseca County Board of Commissioners developed a new pool ordinance, and called for a Minnesota Department of Transportation speed study on a road just outside of Waseca.
Development
A long-time popular establishment is up for sale, an historic venue demolished, and a new in operation.
Congressional candidates
Ahead of the upcoming election, we talked to local congressional candidates, including Brad Finstad and Jeff Ettinger in CD1, about some of the major issues on the ticket.
Scene
Sports
We are well underway in the high school fall sports season, with teams from Waseca, JWP and NRHEG all in action. Gamers feature in the paper each week and are posted online at wasecacountynews.com.
